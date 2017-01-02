Stating this in an official message, Sonowal also lauded Prime Minister Modi’s speech made after the 50-day deadline post-demonetisation and termed his surgical strike against corruption, black money and fake currency as the new Satyagraha of India.

“Mahatma Gandhi launched the Satyagraha movement in 1916 against British dominion. After a hundred years of that historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched another Satyagraha in 2016 through his surgical strike against black money and corruption by demonetising the high currency notes. This will help in building a new India,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that while Narendra Modi’s bold steps posed a serious threat to the corrupt, such moves were highly appreciated by all honest people. Adding that such a move was need of the hour to bring Indian economy back on its track, he commented that Modi’s announcement on December 31, 2016 to provide interest exemption for building a new house or expanding an old one on home loans in villages and interest subvention on home loans for the urban poor will highly benefit the weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister also praised the Prime Minister for increasing the number of homes to be built in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He added that the 30 million Kisan Credit Cards which would be converted into RuPay cards and payment of interest for 60 days on loans taken by farmers for rabi farming from district cooperative banks and societies will provide the much-needed respite to the farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that the doubling of credit guarantee for micro, small and medium enterprises to Rs 2 crore and also to cover loans from NBFCs and the Prime Minister’s direction to banks to raise cash credit limit to small businesses would immensely help the small businessmen.

Sonowal also welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcements to provide eight per cent interest on deposits of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for senior citizens for ten years and the decision to give pregnant women Rs 6,000 for health care.