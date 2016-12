Mijikajan TE tense

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 31 - A tense situation prevailed at Mijikajan Tea Estate in Biswanath district onn Friday after a section of labourers gheraoed the office of the tea garden demanding their salary in cash. The agitated labourers demanded their salary in small denominations. Meanwhile, the Biswanath unit of ACMS criticised the demonetisation of the Central Government and threatened to start strong agitation against it from next month.