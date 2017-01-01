The demonstrators demanded immediate tripartite talks on autonomous State which was initiated by the UPA Government on September 2, 2013 and resumed by the BJP-led NDA Government, besides fulfilment of promises made by the BJP during its poll campaign on implementation of Article 224 (A) of the Indian Constitution.

According to their four demands - repeal of Acts and rules repugnant to the spirit of the Sixth Scheduled of the Constitution, enactment of new land law in concurrence to paragraph 3 (a) of the Sixth Schedule in regard to halting of issuing pattas till enactment of new land law, to subject all the pattas for exhaustive reviews for its protection, legislation of new law in accordance with the rules under sub-paragraph (7) of paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in place of the Assam Autonomous District Council (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951, to ensure correction of the electoral roll of the KAAC based on the electoral rolls prepared in 1951-52.

The fourth demand pertains to setting apart the entire area bordering Nagaland as Special Economic Zone for future development of Karbi Anglong. While pointing out the prior promises made on the autonomous State issue, the joint organisations reminded the BJP who is now in power about the support extended to them during the last parliamentary and Assembly elections after its promises published in their manifesto for implementation of Article 224(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The joint organisations further demanded that tripartite talks with JACAS should be resumed immediately. The organizations called to ensure constitutional safeguard as envisaged in the sixth Schedule and demanded correction of electoral rolls of KAAC based on the first electoral prepared in 1951-52 and enactment of new land law in concurrence with the Sixth Schedule.

They also demanded firm regulations for protection of ‘tribal land’ and ‘tribal people’ from the wiles of non-tribal migrants. Issue of land pattas need to be stopped forthwith till enactment of new land law and land pattas issued so far should be subjected to exhaustive review. The entire area bordering Assam-Nagaland should be set apart as Special Economic Zone for future development of Karbi Anglong, they demanded.