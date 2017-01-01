“Anticipated emergencies around December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017 indicate that emergency calls could rise to around 1,300 and 1,550 respectively, from the current average of 1,050 emergency calls per day. Road traffic accidents may rise to the volume of 72 to 110 cases per day in the State on December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017, from the current average of 46 road traffic accidents per day,” a GVK EMRI official said.

Similarly, assault cases might rise to the volume of 22-30 cases per day in the State with 30-40 per cent increase from current normal occurrence of 14 assault cases per day. Poisoning/drug abuse cases may also increase during the last week of December to the first week of January, numbering 15-20 cases per day.

“Acute abdomen-related cases might increase to 115-120 per day throughout the State with 30-40 per cent increase from the current normal occurrence of 75 cases per day. All the above facts and figures are based on availed cases during last year which can be treated as an indicator for the State,” the official said.

As per its preparedness, the national highway strips have been earmarked as high accident-prone zones. The areas where maximum traffic accidents were reported last year were Gormur Road (Jorhat), Uzanbazar and Near ISBT (Kamrup), Thelamara (Sonitpur) and College Tiniali (Tinsukia). The paradigm shift of accident-prone areas has been observed in consecutive years due to continuous intensive awareness programmes by the GVK EMRI team supported by media and other stakeholders.

The areas where maximum assault cases were reported last year were Kalinagbasti (Cachar), Borhola (Jorhat), Jonai Traffic Point (Dhemaji), Majar Agla (Dhubri), Borkhaman and Bormuria Gaon (Lakhimpur), Bhakpara (Baksa), and No. 5 Kalyanpur (Golaghat).

“People from popular picnic spots usually report many emergencies. Picnickers have been urged to maintain certain precautions to make sure that their enjoyment is not diluted by avoidable emergencies,” the official said, adding that increase in manpower in Emergency Response Centres based on the projected call flow during particular period has been already initiated.

“The team is being trained to cope with heavy load of follow-up calls and corresponding coordination with operations team, including Police and Fire authorities. Maximum uptime of ambulances is to be maintained on December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017 to attend to the anticipated extended demand. We may avoid schedule planned service during these days,” the official said, adding that dynamic placement of ambulances is planned near major emergency-prone areas to reach faster.

In case time to reach is beyond 15 minutes, then EMT will keep the caller informed about the time to reach and obstacles faced (if any) in reaching the incident location. The citizens have also been asked to cooperate once an ambulance has been assigned.

“Areas under police station from where accident cases came last year are provided. Ambulances catering to these areas will be kept on maximum alert during this period. Nearest routes to popular picnic spots from ambulance base locations have already been determined with pilots and they are kept alerted as part of preparedness. Police officials and hospital authorities have already been kept informed about the various support functions required by the 108 ambulance team during these days,” the official said.

It also appealed to the people to set their own Do’s and Don’ts in order to skip avoidable emergencies like traffic accidents, food poisoning, etc.

“The people have been requested to provide their cooperation in order to serve them better. In case of any complaints, instead of assaulting the ambulance crew, we urge the people to lodge a complaint by dialing 108,” the official added.