Registrar, Tezpur University Dr Biren Das, said that he sees 2016 as a good one for the State of Assam. “The new Government in the State has declared a good number of welfare schemes for students and academic institutions and initiated reforms in the sector targeting the overhaul of the State’s education sector. Results of HSLC and higher secondary final examinations have shown an upward trend with remarkable performances by the vernacular medium institutions. Earlier, hardly any college or University could secure good grades in NAAC’s assessment; but this year, a good number of colleges have been accredited with A or higher grades.” He added that creating history, Tezpur University was able to get the Visitor’s Best University Award-2016 among the 44 central universities in the country. The failure to complete the NRC is a matter of concern. The ongoing controversy of the Asam Sahitya Sabha leadership is another matter of concern for me, he said.

Expressing grave concern over the ongoing conflict regarding the principal secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Paramananada Rajbongshi, Sahitya Akademi award recipient Geeta Upaidhyai said that it is very unfortunate that in a sacred platform like that of the Sabha, such incidents should not have taken place. “Particularly, during the centenary year celebration, this issue has let the common literature-loving people down,” she said and added that she hopes that in the days to come the people will have a good day on the platform of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

Noted teacher Manmayuri Goswami sharing her views said that 2016, despite certain pitfalls saw some significant moments with the surgical strike, demonetisation and GST topping the list. “In the field of sports, women like PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Karmakar, Aditi Ashok and Sania Mirza shone in their respective fields. It was also a good year for Indian hockey. But in Assam, a major issue has been the unabated poaching of the one-horned rhino. Although the Government has issued stringent action against poachers, altogether 18 rhinos have been killed this year. This need to be checked more.”

Echoing the same, a noted social worker and senior journalist of Jamunguri area, Basav Bhuyan said that the year 2016 was remarkable one for the State and the nation. People witnessed a lot of changes in political and economic fields specifically. “The coming year will hopefully bring an atmosphere of peace and development in the public domain,” he opined.

Renowned Assamese cine actor, Arun Nath expressing his views regarding the bygone year said that change is always inevitable and accordingly he has seen many changes in the cultural world including in the Assamese film industry. He said that the Assamese film industry has regained a new pace. Welcoming the demonetisation policy, he also said that there is no other option but to rid the country of corruption.

Hemanta Baruah, noted litterateur, mentioned that he always expected a better tomorrow. Speaking about the changes he witnessed during 2016, he said that the State has got a new Government. “But I think the Government will need few days more for delivering good governance. However, the most unwanted incidents that have pained me a lot are that frequent killing of one-horned rhinos and the ethnic clashes.” He added that demonetisation is a good step for taking forward the nation, but the cashless system of transaction is too early to be introduced in a State like Assam where 80 per cent people are yet to get accustomed to the digital world.

For Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Manoj Kumar Deka, 2016 was good for the State as the people have got a new Government after which the work culture is grown among the people. “Though demonetisation in the beginning has created some trouble for the people, it has become streamlined. The new Government has got many responsibilities, which are to be taken forward to the people.”

Noted cultural activist Anil Bhattacharya expressing concern over the degradation in the cultural field said that a society’s identity is reflected through its culture and heritage. The cultural activists will have to come forward to capitalise on whatever the culture-loving people want.

Noted radio artiste Durgamoyee Bora said that the Government is trying to bring a change but in this regard people’s cooperation is a must. “Work culture is yet to grow among us without which development of a nation is simply a dream,” she said and hoped that hoped that 2017 would be even better and urged all concerned to play a positive role.

Actress Krishna Das Nath stated that audience is the soul of cinema world. “But it is necessary to meet the taste of the audience by presenting good cinema. We hope the year 2017 will help the people involved with the Assamese cinema world to fall everything into place,” she mentioned.

Dr Atul Kalita, secretary of the Indian Medical Association said that policy like demonetisation is a welcome step which will be helpful to carry forward a corruption-free nation and curbing all the illegal properties held by many unscrupulous people of the country.

Punyabrata Deva Goswami, Sattradhikar, Nikamul Sattra, was optimistic as he felt that political chaos and intolerance had scaled down in 2016 and he is hopeful enough that 2017 will be a year of peace and tranquillity.

Noted sports personality and the Director of Sports, Tezpur University, Pankaj Bora hoped that in the days to come, promising sportspersons of the State would get the requisite exposure.

Tezpur MP, RP Sharma said that 2016 was a mixed year as both good and bad things were witnessed including killing of 12 innocent people in Kokrajhar by the militants and bold steps curb the poaching of rhinos by the new Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma. “I am hopeful that the new year will be more fruitful for the State and the nation as the Government is taking many good steps.”

Bhuyashi Talukdar, a rank holder in last year’s HS (Commerce) from Darrang College said that the 2016 can be mentioned in the pages of history for a series of revolutionary events. However, expressing concern over the shortfalls in the State education system, she hoped that issues like question paper leakage, damage of answer scripts will be checked in the year 2017.

Mridul Chutia, a noted playwright and cultural activist said that the Government is yet to deal properly with the folk culture of the State. “I hope it will work in this field in the days to come.”