An Excise Department team headed by Superintendent M Amarendra Nath held a series of meetings with the tea garden workers of Serishpore on the pernicious effects of spurious alcohol and other intoxicants and asked them to give up drinking.

“Weaning the addicted tea garden workers away from drinking is not an easy task given the fact that there is not much by way of entertainment in the gardens. Merry-making means drinking free-flowing locally-brewed cheap or spurious liquor,” he said.

The Excise team made the workers understand how alcohol takes a toll on their health, makes them sick and compells them to remain absent from work, further draining their earning power.

The campaign focused on the vulnerable section, especially the drop-outs who are susceptible to hitting the bottle with a vengeance. “Our strategy is to deal with the serious issue of the tea garden youths getting hooked to addiction, especially the school drop-outs. We are trying to wean them away from alcohol by spreading awareness on the ill effects of drinking,” he added.

“I am feeling happy that more and more workers are realising the adverse effects of illicit alcohol and vowing not to fall prey to it. Our work is positively impacting the tea garden community of Serishpore,” he added.

The positive outcome is that the addicted workers have now intensified the drive to curb the illegal sale and production of spurious liquor. “It is good to see that the addicted workers have not only expressed their wish to return to normal life by getting integrated into the mainstream, but have also helped reform other members,” said Nath, adding, “more than cracking the whip on illicit brew, a workers’ movement is a potent tool to uproot addiction. If the workers themselves keep a strict vigil on illicit activities, the battle against alcohol is won.”

Nath, who is on a mission, is now eyeing the Koyah Tea Estate to make it free from illicit liquor. The success he has attained will undoubtedly make his task much easier.

It may be mentioned that Hailakandi district has 17 tea gardens with a total work force of 16,327.