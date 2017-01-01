This year 516 universities from 74 countries participated in this ranking. Last year, 407 varsities from 65 countries competed. This was the seventh edition of ranking, which compares universities’ efforts towards campus sustainability, and environment-friendly university management.

The rankings this year was announced by the Universitas Indonesia’s (UI) Rector, Prof Muhammad Anis, along with the chairperson of UI GreenMetric Prof Riri Fitri Sari at the Central Administration Building, in its Depok campus. The results were computed from information provided by universities online. This year the information was classified under six categories: Green Statistics (15%), Energy and Climate Change (21%), Waste Management (18%), Water Usage (10%), Transportation (18%), and Education (18%).

The maximum point attainable in the rankings was 10,000. The University of California, Davis, USA was ranked first with a score of 8398, followed by the University of Nottingham, UK (score 8079), and the Waganigen University and Research, Netherland secured the third position (score 7658). University of Connecticut, University of Oxford, Universitat Fur Bodenkultur Wien, Keele University, University of California, Berkeley, and Nottingham Trent University featured in the top 10 universities list.

Dibrugarh University earned 4324 points. Prof Ajanta Rajkonwar, a senior teacher of the university, said the Dibrugarh University community is thrilled by the results, and thanked the varsity’s authorities for the efforts that contributed to the global certification.