State TT team for nat’l meet



GUWAHATI, Dec 31 - The Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) has named a 16-member team for the 78th Junior and Youth National and Inter State Table Tennis Championship which will be held at Baroda from January 6 to 11, informed ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah in a press release. The teams: (Junior girls team, U-18) Adrija Sarmah (Guwahati), Trisha Gogoi (Golaghat), Gargee Goswami (Guwahati), Jitakhee Mazumdar (Guwahati). (Junior boys team, U-18): Aditya Dey (Guwahati), Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Dibrugarh), Akash Baruah (Guwahati), Manab Jyoti Bhuyan (Dibrugarh). (Youth girls team, U-21): Kritika Upadhaya (Guwahati), Trisha Gogoi (Golaghat ), Adrija Sarmah (Guwahati), Jitakhee Mazumdar (Guwahati). (Youth boys team, U-21): Shankab Gautam Baruah ( Golaghat), Aditya Dey (Guwahati), Vivek Bora (Golaghat), Aleeko Sujalo Hazarika (Guwahati). The team will be accompanied by Himangshu Paul of Nfr as manager and Bhabajyoti Das of Nawgaon as coach. Additional individual players for open event: Sarmista Das, Meghna Rosel, Zubayer Arshad Baruah, Arko Kumar Gogoi, Tushar Sarma, Neelav Krishna Dutta, Sunit Gogoi, Jyotishman Hazarika And Hrishikesh Bora.