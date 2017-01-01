The tournament will be played on league basis with each team playing 38 matches. The matches will be played at two venues on weekends and will continue till the end of March.

“We are expecting 20 teams for this league. The league will be considered as a platform to select players for national futsal championships. This will be the inaugural tournament to establish a base in the State,” said Ranajit Mahanta, secretary, Association of Youth Futsal, Assam.

The organisers also informed that the Association of Youth Soccer, Assam has changed its name to Association of Youth Futsal, Assam and has recently got affiliated to the Futsal Association of India (organisers of Premier Futsal). Recently, the Assam team featured in the Senior National Futsal Championship in Jaipur.

Interested teams can contact the organisers at the Frolic Sports Arena situated in Jilika Path near Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra.

Among those present during the occasion were Santosh Goswami, former Assam Police and Santosh Trophy player and Sanjay Mahanta, president Association of Youth Futsal, Assam.