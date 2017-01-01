The senior championship will be hosted by the Meghalaya Football Association at Shillong from January 5 to 10 while Bokakhat will organise the sub junior tournament also from January 5 to 10, stated a AFA release issued by secretary Ankur Dutta.

The teams: (Senior) Subhajit Barman, Mulya rabha, Royal Basumatary (all goalkeepers), Immanual L Intoate, Moauty Basumatary, Maneswar Mushahary, Swmkhwn Brahma, Win Basumatary, Raghu Nath Boro (all defence), CA Laldinsang Pudaite, Kapil Boro, Albion Jose Iswary, Saurav Chutia, Karma Narzary, Gaihem Rongmei, Rahul Das, Rahul Boro (all midfield), Rakesh Das, Samujal Rabha, Tulya Das (all forwards).

Sub junior: Kishure Rizng, Rahul Dowarah, Swmkhwr Daimary (all goalkeeper), Aryan Sonowal, Anirban Bora, Rwdwm Narzary, Roshan Rabha, Saidul Islam, Papu Bakti, Jwngsar Basumatary (all defenders), Hosea L Tulor, Dinar Narzary, Anupam Borgohain, Akash Chaura, Sangram Hmar (all midfielders), Bishal Rohidas, Skar Khalko, Rishiraj Konwar, Kiron Hira, Nikhil Mili.