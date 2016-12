Winners and runner-ups in the Jorhat Open Tennis Tournament pose for photograph with their trophies at Jorhat, on Saturday. Winners and runner-ups in the Jorhat Open Tennis Tournament pose for photograph with their trophies at Jorhat, on Saturday.

On the final day of the championship at the Jorhat Tennis Club here today, Hrykpb defeated his Guwahati mate Avnish Baruah 7-5, 6-1. In doubles, partnering with Anuranan Choudhury, Hrykpb beat Avnish Baruah of Guwahati and Arunesh Bora 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.

In the closing function Sant Kumar Bhoopal, Rajkumar Borthakur, Satya Sarathi Saikia, ILa Baruah, Makhan Gattani, Ajoy Dutta, Dr Tapan Dutta gave away the prizes to the winners and runner ups.

Final results: (Boys’ U-12 singles) Andy Thaosen (Ghy) beat Tushar Paul (Golaghat) 6-3,7-6 (2). (Boys’ U-14 singles) Hrykpb Bora (Ghy) beat Avnish Baruah (Ghy) 7-5, 6-1. (Boys’ U-18 singles) Rishav Brahma (Jor) beat Hrykpb Bora (Ghy) 6-2,6-3. (Girls’ U-14 singles) Harshita Borah (Dib) beat Nistharani Borphukan (Dib) 6-0, 6-4. (Girls’ U-18 singles) Debangana Barkataky (Jor) beat Shakshi Baruah (Jor) 6-2, 6-1. (Boys’ U-14 doubles) Hrykpb Borah (Ghy)/Anuranan Choudhury (Ghy beat Avnish Baruah (Ghy)/Arunesh Bora 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. (Men’s singles) Sudhanta Mohanty (Ghy) beat Rishav Brahma (Jor) 6-2,7-5. (Men’s doubles) Rupam Gogoi (Siv)/Bedabrat Mohan (Siv) beat Sudhanta Mohanty (Ghy)/ Harjeet Singh (Ghy) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.