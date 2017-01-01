In his message, the Governor called upon the people to commit themselves in making efforts that will secure the future for all through individual and collective efforts as a team at the commencement of the New Year.

“Let us start the year with a clear vision, new strength and renewed commitments towards taking our State to new heights of development and prosperity,” the Governor said.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, “After a brief spell of ups and downs, I believe, we have come back to where we had left - to begin rebuilding Arunachal Pradesh with renewed vigour. Happily, we are ending this year on a good note,” said Khandu, who along with 33 PPA MLAs merged with the BJP today to have a full-fledged BJP Government in the frontier State.