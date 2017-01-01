Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Dec 31 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor V Shanmuganathan and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today extended New Year greetings to the people of the State and wished that the year 2017 would usher in peace and prosperity in the State.
In his message, the Governor called upon the people to commit themselves in making efforts that will secure the future for all through individual and collective efforts as a team at the commencement of the New Year.
“Let us start the year with a clear vision, new strength and renewed commitments towards taking our State to new heights of development and prosperity,” the Governor said.
In his message, the Chief Minister said, “After a brief spell of ups and downs, I believe, we have come back to where we had left - to begin rebuilding Arunachal Pradesh with renewed vigour. Happily, we are ending this year on a good note,” said Khandu, who along with 33 PPA MLAs merged with the BJP today to have a full-fledged BJP Government in the frontier State.