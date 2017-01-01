This evening people were seen rushing to bakeries to shop for cakes and cookies and the streets were choked with traffic, despite the chilly weather conditions.

Like the past few years, the Department of Arts and Culture is organising a New Year’s bash at Polo Grounds. The event has been dubbed Shillong Midnight Festival with the tagline Northeast India’s biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The event began this evening with a number of attractions. There are music bands, DJs, Children’s Corner, Magic show and all these with the countdown ending in fireworks.

There are also food courts in the area serving barbeque grills, Indian and local cuisines and also special dishes for the families.

There are a large number of tourists in the State capital, especially from Assam and West Bengal. Tourists from Assam usually come to the State Capital on weekends and leave on Monday. Arindam Das, who visits here often from Guwahati, said: “our family is here to enjoy the New Year’s bash and would be moving out on Monday.”