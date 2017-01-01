GUWAHATI, Dec 31 - Noted film critic Manoj Barpujari has been invited as a juror to the forthcoming 15th Dhaka International Film Festival to be held in Dhaka from January 12 to 20. He is part of a three-member FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) jury that will select the best Asian feature film out of a pool of 25 contending films from different countries.
The general theme of the festival is ‘Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society’, a communique released by the festival’s director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal said.
It is noteworthy that Barpujari, a national award-winning film critic, was in the juries of All Lights India International Film Festival, Hyderabad, and Busan International Film Festival, South Korea, held in September and October respectively.