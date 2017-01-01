“However, with increasing number of cases Shishu Sarothi approached the Department of Disability Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to grant permission to operate five days a week, to which the Ministry gave the nod,” informed a functionary of Shishu Sarothi.

At present there are 281 cases registered at the Early Intervention Unit at CRC-Guwahati. With referrals from the GMCH paediatric department, the number of cases has been rapidly increasing.

It needs mention that Shishu Sarothi had entered into a non-financial partnership with Composite Regional Centre under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSJE) in August 2015. The partnership with the MSJE could also help in the tie-up with the paediatrics department of GMCH.

“This clinic now assesses the babies under high risk factors as well as children with other developmental delays within the age group of 0 to 6 years referred by GMCH and other government and private hospitals. Children with developmental delays have also been attending the unit from various districts of Assam. The unit provides early intervention services in all areas of a child’s development, which includes physical, mental, communication, self-help, sensory integration and finally mainstreaming of the child. Parent training and follow-up of the cases are also done on a regular basis,” said the functionary.