Prohibitory orders in city areas
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 31 - To ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal functioning of offices, the City Police has prohibited assembly of more than five persons, besides holding of processions and shouting of slogans, in some major roads under the Panbazar and Latasil police station areas with immediate effect.
This has been done under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, said an order issued by Ranjan Bhuyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Police District, Guwahati.
The places where this order has been enforced are MG Road near DC Office, GNB Road near Dighalipukhuri up to TC point rotary, Taibullah Road near Dighalipukhuri, Ananda Ram Baruah Road near Meghdoot Bhawan, Kanak Lal Baruah Road near Handique College, FC Road near Gauhati High Court, MG Road leading to Raj Bhawan by the side of river Brahmaputra and all roads around the Raj Bhawan.