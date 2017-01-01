This has been done under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, said an order issued by Ranjan Bhuyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Police District, Guwahati.

The places where this order has been enforced are MG Road near DC Office, GNB Road near Dighalipukhuri up to TC point rotary, Taibullah Road near Dighalipukhuri, Ananda Ram Baruah Road near Meghdoot Bhawan, Kanak Lal Baruah Road near Handique College, FC Road near Gauhati High Court, MG Road leading to Raj Bhawan by the side of river Brahmaputra and all roads around the Raj Bhawan.