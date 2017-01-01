The award, aimed at honouring the excellence in the field of journalism, will be conferred at the State-level function of Republic Day on January 26 every year in Assam. The first award will be conferred at the State-level function of Republic Day, 2017.

The awardee will be given an amount of Rs 1 lakh, a citation in copper plate, a japi and an angabastra. The award is open to all persons of eminence in the field of journalism in the State.

An association, institute or organisation will not be eligible for the same. No person below the age of 50 will be considered for the award. Likewise, no deceased person will be considered for the award. Furthermore, a person who receives the award once will not be eligible for the same honour again.

The Government of Assam, through the Information and Public Relations Department will invite nominations within a stipulated time from the journalist associations.

The Information and Public Relations Department may also nominate a journalist. Approval of selection of the awardee by the Chief Minister will be final.