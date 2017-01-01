The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Dr M Angamuthu, said that Guwahati is among the cities chosen for the programme and residents of the city have a duty and right to maintain cleanliness.

“Guwahati must emerge as an example for other cities. From the side of the authorities, we will undertake all measures to maintain cleanliness and we call upon citizens to help us in the effort. We must all together take this resolve on the eve of the New Year,” said the DC.