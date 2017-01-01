

Adieu 2016! The sun goes down on the western horizon on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma Adieu 2016! The sun goes down on the western horizon on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

A huge evening crowd was noticed on the streets for New Year revelry as the entire city was gripped in a festive mood. New Year’s eve, considered to be an occasion for youngsters and enthusiastic party lovers, keeps the administration on its toes so far prevention of untoward incidents is concerned.

The markets were also teeming with people mostly busy making purchases for feasts on the night of December 31.

Several well-known personalities and organisations of the State have extended their best wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of New Year.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while extending his New Year greetings to the people of Assam, said, “I hope the New Year will bring all-round growth and prosperity for the State and happiness for its people.”

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badaruddin Ajmal also has wished the people on the occasion of New Year, hoping that the coming year would strengthen the bonding among the people of the State and usher in peace and harmony in society.

The Save Guwahati Build Guwahati (SGBG) has also extended its best wishes to the people on the occasion. “May the coming year fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people and guide the State on the path of development,” the NGO stated in a press statement here.

The central committee of the All Assam Unemployed Association has also extended its New Year greetings to the people.