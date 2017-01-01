

Dr Arupa Patangia Kalita, Trailokya Dutta Dr Arupa Patangia Kalita, Trailokya Dutta

“The award honours this eminent writer with a lifetime achievement award, which will be formally presented to Dr Arupa Patangia Kalita at a function in Guwahati in March 2017,” the Williamson Magor Education Trust said in a statement.

A prolific writer, Dr Arupa Patangia Kalita has an immense body of work and has to her credit several novels, short story collections and many of her novels and short stories have been translated into English, Hindi and Bengali.

Some of her prominent novels and short story collections are Mriganabhi, Ayananta, Arunimar Swadesh (a collection of three novellas), Felani, Tokora Bahar Sonar Beji, Jalatarangar Sur, Moruyatra Aru Annanya, Morubhumit Menoka Aru Annanya, etc.

Meanwhile, noted artist Trailokya Dutta will be honoured with the Pranab Baruah Award 2016.

The award will be formally presented to him at a function to be held in the city on February 22, which is observed as Rong Tulikar Din, commemorating the birth anniversary of artist Pranab Baruah.

The award carries a citation, a plaque and Rs 25,000.

A passout from the Government College of Art and Craft, Kolkata, Dutta is also the first commercial cartoonist of Assam who has been contributing to various newspapers and journals. The 86-year-old artist had a long association with the Assam Tribune Group of Publications from where he retired in 1995.