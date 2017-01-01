Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal said that all the elected representatives and the officers and employees of the government would have to work in close coordination as ‘Team Assam’ and efforts are already on in this regard. He said the present government had to face challenges immediately after assuming office and bringing about discipline in the system took a lot of time. “We have assumed office only seven months back and bringing the system back on the track to provide good governance was a major challenge,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured the people that the year 2017 would be completely dedicated to provide good governance. He said steps would be taken to ensure that the schemes announced so far are completed within the stipulated time frame. He outlined the priorities of the government and said that apart from the flagship schemes, stress would be laid on improvement of road communication, education, health care system, etc., in addition to giving due attention to agriculture, industrialisation, rural development, forest development, etc.

Sonowal appealed to all sections of the people to cooperate with the government for the overall development of the State. “The people should be aware of their rights and privileges. They should keep a close watch on the functioning of the government so that we are kept on our toes and can deliver the goods as per the expectations of all sections of people of Assam,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the problem of infiltration of foreigners would remain a priority area for the government. He revealed that the teams of legislators and senior officers have submitted their reports on the ground situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border and the same have been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary action. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his recent visit to the State also assured that the border would be sealed on priority basis and on its part, the State Government would keep a close watch on the developments and keep putting pressure on the Centre in this regard, he said.

Sonowal said the Foreigners’ Tribunals have been activated to expedite the process of detection of foreigners living illegally in the State. He also termed the Congress allegation about lack of cooperation of the government to the process of updating the NRC and said, “the Supreme Court is monitoring the progress of updating the NRC and no government can interfere to slow down the process deliberately.”