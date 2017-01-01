



With the writing on the wall loud and clear after Akhilesh mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs in his support, Yadav asked his younger sibling and State SP chief Shivpal to announced revocation of the expulsion of the two.

“On the SP supremo’s directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP is being revoked with immediate effect,” Shivpal Yadav, who has a running feud with the Chief Minister, tweeted after hectic confabulations.

“I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ramgopal are terminated with immediate effect,” Shivpal said.

“All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form an SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections,” he said. “All matters have been resolved and we will fight the upcoming polls together. We will all sit together with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved,” he said. – PTI