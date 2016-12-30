



This comes after 33 MLAs from the ruling People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, shifted their allegiance to the saffron party after an emergency meeting, where the lawmakers expressed full confidence in the current Chief Minister’s leadership.

Khandu paraded the MLAs before Assembly Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who accepted their joining and accordingly, the Assembly Secretariat published in Bulletin Part-II the summery of information filed by the 33 members of the 6th Legislative Assembly on 30.12.2016 (received on 31.12.2016) in Form-III of the Members of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1987 for general information.

The decision to break away from the PPA came at a time when the regional alliance partner of the BJP had suspended 11 of its MLAs for anti-party activities. On Thursday, PPA president Kahfa Bengia had written to the Assembly Speaker, intimating him about his party’s disciplinary action against seven lawmakers, including Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein and placing them under temporary suspension. Subsequently, four more MLAs were also suspended on Saturday morning.

“The way the PPA cheated legislative members, more than two-third MLAs decided to join BJP, a decision that turned into a blessing in disguise,” said the Chief Minister at a press meet on the Assembly premises today.

The BJP already had 12 MLAs and with the addition of 33 new lawmakers and two Independents, the party’s tally went up to 47.

“The lotus has finally bloomed in Arunachal. The people of the State will see a new dawn of development in the New Year under the new government,” Khandu told the reporters.

Elaborating on the decision to merge with the BJP, he said that circumstances compelled the MLAs to take the decision in the interest of the State and its people.

Terming the decision of PPA president to suspend the MLAs as “undemocratic”, Khandu said that before such a move the party leadership should have issued show cause notices to the MLAs.

PTI adds: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav hailed the installation of a party government in Arunachal Pradesh. “Arunachal Pradesh becomes 10th BJP-ruled State and 14th with BJP alliances. Congratulations to CM Pema Khandu and welcome to BJP Parivar,” Madhav tweeted.