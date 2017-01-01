The representative body is the highest decision-making panel of the Sabha. It comprises members from a thousand Sakha Sabhas.

“The representative body meet will take several crucial decisions, including whether the present executive is to continue till the centenary celebrations of the Sabha next year. It will also spell out the election process in case it dissolves the present executive,” a Sabha official told The Assam Tribune.

The meeting also appealed to Dr Borah to withdraw his resignation in the greater interest of the Sabha and the people of Assam.

“We have not yet received any formal resignation letter from Dr Borah even though he made the announcement before the media yesterday. We urged him to withdraw his resignation by January 3,” the official said.

The steering committee meet was chaired by vice president Dr Parag Kumar Thakur and attended by treasurer Bipul Deuri, general secretary Dr Paramananda Rajbangshi, Dr Moulina Devi Rabha, Debojit Bora, Abani Mohan Saharia and Samiran Bardoloi. There were a few special invitees.

Treasurer Bipul Deuri also submitted his resignation in the steering committee meet.