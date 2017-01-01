



He also assuaged the honest people that the government will act as a friend to them so that their difficulties are eased.

Among the sops announced in his address to the nation at the end of 50-day demonetisation period, Modi said senior citizens will get eight per cent interest on deposits of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for 10 years and deposit of Rs 6,000 into accounts of pregnant and lactating women in rural areas to meet medical expenses.

For farmers, the Prime Minister announced that banks will not charge interest for 60 days on loans taken from district cooperative central bank and primary societies for rabi crop. For construction or expansion of a rural house, three per cent interest will be waived on loan of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Announcing two new schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said four per cent interest subvention on loans up to Rs 9 lakh and three per cent on loan up to Rs 12 lakh.

“The law will take its course with full force. The government will help the honest and protect them and see their difficulties are eased...,” he said.

Acknowledging that “serious offences” have been committed by some bank and government officials taking advantage of situation, he said “they will not be spared.”

Modi said all concerned in the banks have been told to focus on reducing inconveniences posed by curbs on cash withdrawals since demonetisation. He, however, did not say when the restrictions on withdrawals will be lifted.

He asked political parties to move away from holier-than-thou attitude and come together to take some steps to ensure transparency and free politics of black money and corruption. – PTI