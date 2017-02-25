NEEDS office inaugurated

ANN Service

NAMRUP, Feb 24 - The zonal office of the North Eastern Economical Development Society (NEEDS), a registered NGO was formally inaugurated here recently by Amardeep Paul, founder of the NGO. Coinciding with the occasion, a press meet was also held where the Paul explained the motto of NEEDS which is to strive to make the people of North East economically strong and sound by providing fixed discount facilities in various sectors like hospitals, groceries, medicines, restaurants, hotels, garments, footwear, educational institutes, laboratories, transport, electronic goods, beauty parlour etc. Besides providing relief from the price hike, NEEDS has extended its helping hands towards several socio-economic works. Paul also disclosed that an institution for skill development is being set up within April 14 next in which free training on various trades would be imparted among the under matric poor students.