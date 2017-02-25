Speaking at the function organised by the Shankardev Shishu Niketan, the chairman of the Corbett Foundation, Dilip Khatau motivated the students to do their best for the conservation of nature and wildlife. Dr Navin Pandey, Deputy Director of TCF said that their organisation is working in many parts of India including Kanha and Kaziranga and has tried to ensure that the theory of co-existence prevailed and for which they had been taking care of the deprived sections of the people living in the fringe villages of Kaziranga National Park.

The Headmaster of Shankardev Shishu Niketan Ranjan Rakhowa thanked the functionaries of The Corbett Foundation for their noble initiative for the conservation of wildlife.