It is to be mentioned here that Sampark is the annual industry-academia interface event of the Department of Business Administration, Tezpur University and this will be the 17th edition in the series.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference held at the University campus, Professor Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, faculty coordinator, Sampark 2017 said that on all the previous 16 occasions, Sampark emphasised only on placement of students in various corporate houses, but this year the focus will be on development of the spirit of entrepreneurship among the students.

“To encourage the students towards entrepreneurship, a Pioneering Business Idea Challenge 2017 is being organised as a part of the event. The contest is open to any student of the north-eastern region, having a business idea. The winners will not only receive prizes but also get a chance to present the ideas before the funding agencies for probable financing. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.” He stated adding the contest is open till February 26 and the details are available at Tezpur University website and at dare2compete.com.