LIC’s bid to revive lapsed polices

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Feb 24 - In a bid to revive the lapsed policies of the customers, Life Insurance Corporation of India has undertaken a special drive with concession on late fee for the customers. This was informed by Narayan Dutta Roy, the Customer Relations Manager at the Divisional Office at Silchar. “This is a nationwide campaign to offer the policy holders, of this region as well to revive their lapsed policies with special concession on late fee and health requirement. The drive will continue till March 15. The policies which shall be revived during this period shall become eligible to get one-time special diamond jubilee bonus along with the usual bonus,” Dutta Roy said.