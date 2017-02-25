Dr Projnan Saikia, Prof & Head, Pathology & Principal Investigator, PBCR, AMCH, Dibrugarh, conducted the programme as the chief resource person. He lucidly explained the various cancer-related factors including its early signs and symptoms, risk factors, cancer types in men and women, cancer screening, accurate registration of cancer patients and Government schemes for cancer patients.

Dr Biswajit Baruah, SDM & HO, Naharani, BPHC and Dr Vinod Singh of Namrup PHC shared their views on various cancer related issues. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Projnan Saikia expressed his deep concern over the mushroom growth of cancer cases in Dibrugarh district. He too stated that gallbladder cancers in women and colorectal carcinoma in men have newly taken the top spots as far as their occurence is concerned. Thus to know the actual reasons behind such incidence, PBCR has actively engaged Asha workers to collect accurate statistical data on various cancer related factors viz., cancer incidence in both men women, cancer incidence by age, types of cancers affecting people, cancer survival and mortality rate etc.

“Accurate registration of cancer incidence in turn helps the Government to implement plans and policies for the cancer patients,” he said. Besides Dr Biswajit Baruah, who initiated this very programme stated the importance of Asha workers to collect data on cancer-related incidences. It is to be added that PBCR in Dibrugarh launched in 2003 is one among the 27 PBCR networks operating in the country.