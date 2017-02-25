Altogether 12 teams from all over the State will vie for the title which will be a knock-out affair.

Goreswar will play against Blood Mouth in the opening encounter. The final is scheduled to be held on April 2.

The participating teams are: (Group A) – Lepetkota FC (Dibrugarh), Mazbat Anchalik (Udalguri), BCL SC (Silchar), SAI SAG (Tinsukia), Kakojan Women Club (Jorhat), Tumpreng FC (Karbi Anglong). (Group B) – Gureswar Anchalik FC (Rangia), Blood Mouth Club (Hailakandi), River Rine (Majuli), Jothai SC (Kokrajhar), Mariani Women Football Academy, Moran TC (Charaideo).