Sports reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 24 - The maiden edition of the Assam Women Football Club Championship will be held at Mariani under Jorhat District Sports Association from March 21.
Altogether 12 teams from all over the State will vie for the title which will be a knock-out affair.
Goreswar will play against Blood Mouth in the opening encounter. The final is scheduled to be held on April 2.
The participating teams are: (Group A) – Lepetkota FC (Dibrugarh), Mazbat Anchalik (Udalguri), BCL SC (Silchar), SAI SAG (Tinsukia), Kakojan Women Club (Jorhat), Tumpreng FC (Karbi Anglong). (Group B) – Gureswar Anchalik FC (Rangia), Blood Mouth Club (Hailakandi), River Rine (Majuli), Jothai SC (Kokrajhar), Mariani Women Football Academy, Moran TC (Charaideo).