City CC outplay Navarang

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 24 - In a low scoring match of the GSA A Division Cricket League for the Indra Prova Dutta Memorial Trophy at the IIT ground, City Cricket Club thrashed Navarang Club by eight wickets. Navarang Club were all out for 61 in 19 overs as Bikash Terang and Chandan Deep Das ripped through their innings capturing four wickets each. In reply, City CC cracked 64 for two in 11 overs.