

Vishnu Vardhan, N Sriram Vishnu Vardhan, N Sriram

In the first semifinal today, Vishnu had to face a stiff challenge in the first set from Sasi Kumar Mukund before winning 7-6 (4). But in the second set, Mukund was totally outplayed and he surrendered meekly 1-6.

In the second semifinal, N Sriram Balaji won a very well fought match which entertained the crowd. Sriram overcame N Vijay Sundar Prasanth’s challenge with a 6-3, 6-4 verdict. The final is slated for 10 am tomorrow.

The doubles final will be an all Indian affair. In the semifinals, Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan won against the German-American pair of Pirmin Haenle (GER) and Shane Vinsant (USA) 6-2, 7-5. In the second doubles semifinal, Mohit Mayur Jayprakash and Vijay Sundar Prasanth beat the pair of Rishab Agarwal and Niki Kaliyana Poonacha 6-2, 6-3, stated a release issued here.