

The players of the OIL A team pose for a photograph with guests after winning the 37th Inter Unit Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Football Tournament at Duliajan, on Friday. The players of the OIL A team pose for a photograph with guests after winning the 37th Inter Unit Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Football Tournament at Duliajan, on Friday.

The prestigious football tournament was organised by OIL Duliajan from February 20 to 24 under the leadership of N Vashist, GM (HR) of OIL as the president and Rajeev Baruah, DGM (ER) as the working president.

Nabin Rabha fired the lone goal of the match. Sishuram Chutia of OIL was adjudged as the best player of the final match. The tournament was conducted by national level referees appointed by Assam Football Association (AFA).

In this tournament nine teams from Public Sector Undertakings of petroleum sector – ONGCL, BPCL, HPCL, IOCL (AOD), NRL, CPCL, EIL along with hosts OIL participated.

In the closing ceremony, BP Sarma, RCE, OIL, was the chief guest where Ankur Dutta, secretary, AFA was present as the guest of honour who distributed the prizes along with other senior officials of OIL.

In the closing ceremony, Khirode Chetia, chief manager (ER) of OIL presented the brief report on the entire tournament while Arun Jyoti Baruah, chief manager (ER) offered the vote of thanks, informed PM Sharma, Sr Employee Relation Officer (Sports and Welfare), OIL in a press release.