

Australia’s Steve O’Keefe celebrates with his teammates after picking up the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane during day two of the 1st Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Friday. Australia’s Steve O’Keefe celebrates with his teammates after picking up the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane during day two of the 1st Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Friday.

The home team lost 7 wickets in the space of 11 runs to be bowled out for a pathetic 105, handing the momentum to the Australians, who had themselves folded for an underwhelming 260 here.

With a 155-run cushion on a square turner, Australia pressed home the advantage by finishing the day at 143/4 in their second innings, grabbing a lead of 298 runs on just the second day of the match.

India’s dramatic batting meltdown has left Steve Smith’s men well-placed to end the hosts’ fairytale 19-match winning streak.

If the shambolic batting was not enough, India ended up dropping several catches, three of Smith alone after R Ashwin had provided early breakthroughs in the Australian second innings.

At stumps, Smith was leading from front with an unbeaten 59-run knock and giving him company was Mitchell Marsh (21).

The day, however, belonged solely to O’Keefe, who single-handedly decimated the famed Indian line-up to snare 6 wickets for 35 runs in 13.1 overs.

Opener KL Rahul was the lone Indian batsman to pull off an innings of substance as he struck 64 off 97 balls, laced with 10 fours and a six.

It was a sensational post-lunch spell by Malaysia-born O’Keefe, who was playing only his fifth Test. His 6 wickets came off just 24 balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin took out openers David Warner (10) and Shaun Marsh (0) cheaply during Australia’s second essay but Smith steered the visitors to a position of strength.

For India Ashwin had figures of 3 for 68 while Jayant Yadav finished the day with 1 for 27.

With six wickets in hand Australia will now fancy their chances of putting the target beyond India tomorrow and clinching the match on a pitch that appears to be crumbling.

The story of the day was the abject capitulation of the Indian batting order as they lost seven wickets for 35 runs in 15.1 overs in the post lunch session to be all out 65 minutes into the second period of play. – PTI

SCORECARD

Australia 1st innings: Matt Renshaw c Vijay b Ashwin 68, David Warner b Umesh Yadav 38, Steven Smith c Kohli b Ashwin 27, Shaun Marsh c Kohli b J Yadav 16, Peter Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 22, Mitchell Marsh lbw b Jadeja 4, Matthew Wade lbw b Umesh Yadav 8, Mitchell Starc c Jadeja b Ashwin 61, Steve O’Keefe c Saha b Umesh Yadav 0, Nathan Lyon lbw b Umesh Yadav 0, Josh Hazlewood not out 1; Extras: (LB-6 NB-9) 15. Total: (All out in 94.5 overs) 260. Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-119, 3-149, 4-149, 5-166, 6-190, 7-196, 8-205, 9-205. Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-0-27-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 34.5-10-63-3, Jayant Yadav 13-1-58-1, Ravindra Jadeja 24-4-74-2, Umesh Yadav 12-3-32-4.

India 1st innings: Murali Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 10, KL Rahul c Warner b O’Keefe 64, Cheteshwar Pujara c Wade b Starc 6, Virat Kohli c Handscomb b Starc 0, Ajinkya Rahane c Handscomb b O’Keefe 13, Ravichandran Ashwin c Handscomb b Lyon 1, Wriddhiman Saha c Smith b O’Keefe 0, Ravindra Jadeja c Starc b O’Keefe 2, Jayant Yadav st Wade b O’Keefe 2, Umesh Yadav c Smith b O’Keefe 4, Ishant Sharma not out 2; Extras: (NB-1) 1. Total: (All out in 40.1 overs) 105. Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-44, 3-44, 4-94, 5-95, 6-95, 7-95, 8-98, 9-101. Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-2-38-2, Steve O’Keefe 13.1-2-35-6, Josh Hazlewood 7-3-11-1, Nathan Lyon 11-2-21-1.

Australia 2nd innings: David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10, Shaun Marsh lbw b Ashwin 0, Steven Smith not out 59, Peter Handscomb c Vijay b Ashwin 19, Matt Renshaw c Sharma b J Yadav 31, Mitchell Marsh not out 21; Extras: (LB-3) 3. Total: (For 4 wkts; 46 overs) 143. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-61, 4-113. Bowling: R Ashwin 16-3-68-3, Ravindra Jadeja 17-6-26-0, Umesh Yadav 5-0-13-0, Jayant Yadav 5-0-27-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0.