Syiem, tabling the demand on the first day of the Council’s three-day session here, said the fund would be required for the period beginning April 1 to June 30 during the current fiscal.

“The Executive Committee cannot present the full budget for the year 2017-18 because the receipts and expenditure for 2016-17 would be calculated only by the end of March 2017,” Syiem said.

The full budget would be presented in the next session of the Council to be held in June this year, he informed the House.

The KHADC chief also informed that so far Rs 123 crore has been received from the Meghalaya Government though an amount of Rs 133.12 crore has been sanctioned as Special Assistance to the Council by the Central Government during 2015-16.