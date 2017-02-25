The woman, Lalrinsangi, was admitted to the district hospital with some gastrointestinal problem that required immediate surgery. The sole surgeon at the hospital, who was on leave, was out of town. She was referred to the Lunglei district hospital, about 133 km from Saiha. But the woman’s condition and the lack of money ruled out any travel.

The hospital staff and the patient’s family came to learn of the presence of MLA Dr Beichhua in the town and approached him to perform the operation.

“After I was informed about the critical condition of the woman, I rushed to the hospital, put on the surgical robes and performed the operation. With God’s grace, I successfully operated on the woman. Now, she is in a good condition,” Beichhua told this correspondent.

Dr Beichhua, a qualified doctor, was elected to the State Assembly in 2013. Along with his physician wife, he was known for rendering social service. The couple would travel to the remote areas of Lawngtlai district when he was posted as a government doctor, and conduct free medical camps.