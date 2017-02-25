Attending a meeting of Congress candidate Victor Keishing of Phungyar constituency at Mantripukhuri near here on Friday, Ibobi said that the equal development of both hill and valley areas is the priority of Congress.

“But it is not easy to govern such a small State having lot of issues and problems. Even the Northeastern region and the country may not have such issues and problems,” said Ibobi.

He appealed to the armed groups operating in the State to realise that “we are all sons of the soil” and “we will have to die here. If we make mistakes we should have the courage to say sorry and issues can be resolved and solved”, he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal while addressing a campaign meeting of BJP candidate L Radhakishore in Oinam constituency on Friday accused the ruling Congress Government in the State of failing to address the grievances of the people in the last 15 years.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh who was also here addressed an election meeting of BJP candidate K Krishna in Bishnupur constituency.

Union Railway Minister of State Rajen Gohain has also been campaigning for the BJP, while Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju airdashed here on Friday to join the poll campaign for the party. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is party’s in-charge of Manipur elections, is camping in Imphal.

Modi visit: Security measures have been tightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to address an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground here on February 25 after Coordination Committee of insurgent groups announced a boycott and total shut down in the State.

The State police commandos have been conducting search operation in and around Langjing Achouba areas and also in Imphal town areas.