Khandu reviews power scheme

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 24 - Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Power Minister Tamiyo Taga on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ‘Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution System’, in a meeting here with officers of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). The scheme funded by Centre at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore involves transmission line of 132 KV covering about 1,917 km including 33 KV line feeders covering 1,923 km. The scheme also includes 94 new sub-stations. The scheme, evolved by Central Electricity Authority in consultation with Power Grid and State Government, is likely to be completed in 2019.