

BSF Inspector General Meghalaya Frontier PK Dubey addressing a press conference in Shillong on Friday. – UB Photos

Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General, PK Dubey said today after his meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart that the ceremony should be a friendly one and bereft of any sign of aggressiveness.

He added that efforts would be put to have such a ceremony at the Indo-Bangladesh border in the evening where both BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) would jointly take part.

Such a ceremony would help “attract tourists to Border Out Posts (BOPs) to get a glimpse of the lives in these remote areas of the country. He further proposed photo exhibition, games and arms display as part of BSF’s effort to make the border areas attractive for people to visit.

Meanwhile, two BOPs – Dawki in West Jaintia Hills and Kilapara in West Garo Hills – have been identified in this regard and proposals have been sent to Union Ministry of Tourism. “A proposal of Rs 2 crore has been sent to the Tourism Ministry,” Dubey informed.