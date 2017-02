Aai Padmapriya Bota

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 24 - Writer and social worker Gunalata Saikia of Sonari in Sivasagar district has been chosen for the Aai Padmapriya Bota (award) instituted by the Asom Lekhika Sanstha. The award will be presented to her by litterateur Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora at a function at Pandit Tirthanath Sarma auditorium at 2 pm on March 8, a press release said.