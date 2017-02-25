Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu told this newspaper that a high-level meeting was held yesterday, during which a decision was taken to divide the entire stretch into five parts and one team each has been put in charge of each stretch to carry out the drive.

The stretches are from Khanapara to Basistha, from Basistha to Gorchuk, from Gorchuk to Saraighat Bridge including the Jalukbari Intersection, as well as sections of the NH-37 under Azara and Sonapur revenue circles.

Each team will include officials and staff from the district administration, City Police, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD (National Highways) Division.

Thursday’s meeting was held after a team of officials including Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Alok Kumar, NHAI Chief General Manager R Chakraborty and Dr Angamuthu himself carried out an inspection of the entire stretch on the directions of the State Chief Secretary.

“Guwahati is the gateway to the North East and the NH-37 is the lifeline road through which all the tourists coming from different parts of the country and the world pass as the road also leads to the LGB International Airport. However, in recent years it has been observed that illegal encroachments in the form of temporary shops, hotels and street vendors are causing great inconvenience to the commuters,” said the DC.

He added, “Moreover, haphazard and improper garbage disposal and littering on the road all along the NH-37 from the airport area to Jorabat by residential apartments and commercial establishments like restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and godowns is not only causing blockages of natural and secondary drains but also enhancing environmental pollution in the city.”

He said the teams will conduct massive eviction and cleanliness drives in their respective parts from February 25.

“All the required machinery and manpower, vehicles and other logistical support will be provided by NHAI and PWD (NH). GMC will make necessary arrangements for clearing of debris and cleaning of the entire stretch,” said Dr Angamuthu.