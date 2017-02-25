NFR Chief Public Relations Officer PJ Sharma said that one AC 3-tier coach each will be added on permanent basis to the 12519/12520 Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus AC Express, the 15624/15623 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, the 15655/15656 Kamakhya-Katra Express, the 15646/15645 Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, the 15601/15602 Silchar-New Delhi Poorvatttar Sampark Kranti Express, and the 12501/12502 Guwahati-New Delhi Poorvattar Sampark Kranti Express.

“These additional coaches are expected to significantly reduce the numbers of wait-listed passengers on these trains. NFR has been constantly adding extra coaches for clearing rush in trains with good patronisation,” Sharma said.

He added, “In the current financial year more than 34 coaches have been added permanently to 14 trains. Temporary augmentations are also being done time to time in many trains by attaching extra coaches. In the current financial year more than 1,92,530 berths have been provided additionally by attaching coaches to many trains.”