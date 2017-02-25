



However, performance of these two specially-trained Assam Police ‘trackers’ stationed at Guwahati has apparently taken a beating due to overwork.

Investigators, refraining from being specific, revealed that in some of the latest cases of murder and dacoity in Guwahati, the dog squad came of very little help.

In fact, the scenario is identical with the entire dog squad attached with the Assam Police, especially the trackers employed for providing leads in serious offences like murder.

A senior Assam Police official told The Assam Tribune that track-down performance of Assam Police’s dog squad is gradually getting affected due to overwork as the increasing number of incidents like murder, dacoity and burglary is keeping them too busy.

“The strength of the dog squad is not even half of what is actually needed in the State. In Guwahati, we have three tracker canines attached with the headquarters. Of the seven other sniffer dogs attached with the dog training centre, two are not fit to perform their duties,” sources told this reporter.

The dog squad attached with headquarters is overworked as they, apart from being pressed into action for crimes in and around Guwahati, are also rushed to various parts of Lower Assam, sources stated.

“During his tenure as Director General of Assam Police, JN Choudhury had sanctioned 40 dogs. However, things never materialised in the desired way. We still need at least 30 dogs to meet the investigation challenges,” sources told this reporter.

At present, the entire strength of the Assam Police dog squad is about 10, of which two each are stationed at Tezpur, Jorhat, Nagaon and Silchar.

“On most occasions, the dog squad is rushed to Lower Assam from Guwahati. But by the time it reaches the crime spot, it virtually loses the temperament due to fatigue,” sources pointed out.

When contacted, Dhiraj Das, Head Constable and in-charge of Dog Squad Training Centre at Lokhra, opined that Assam Police primarily depends on canine breeds like Labrador, German Shepherd and Doberman, that are trained in tracking and sniffing explosives and narcotics.

“The training module is very specialised and done outside the State, like in Madhya Pradesh. We hope that new a batch of dogs would soon be attached with the force,” added Das, who has been looking after the squad for more than a decade.