

Artistes enacting a scene from the play, Atithishala, in Guwahati on Friday. – AT Photo Artistes enacting a scene from the play, Atithishala, in Guwahati on Friday. – AT Photo

The above observation was made by eminent educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury while inaugurating the ninth Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Full Length Drama Festival at Rabindra Bhawan here today. During the five-day event, two one-act plays and four full-length plays will be staged at Rabindra Bhawan from 6 pm onwards.

“The plays that spread some thought-provoking message in the society are the ones worth being called the real plays. Rational minds will never accept any cultural activity that degrades the essence of Assamese culture in the name of entertainment,” Dr Choudhury added.

He also highlighted the role played by Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah in promoting culture in every part of the State, bringing Bihu dance and songs on the stage and playing the role of a pioneer in a number of fields.

The drama fest was inaugurated with Murkhor Bakasto, a play highlighting the craze for television rating points in a news channel that leads to false and fabricated news getting preference over journalistic objectivity. The play, directed by Kishor Tahbildar that got the first prize in last year’s Jyotirupa one-act play competition, was staged by Natghar, Nityananda, Bajali. The other play staged today was Atithishala by Natmandal of Pathshala, which got the second prize in last year’s competition. The play has been directed by Nitul Kumar Medhi.

Other plays to be staged during the fest will include Teton Tamuli, Adhe Adhure, Usuf-Juilekha and O Mur Aai.

Earlier, while delivering the welcome speech, Naren Hazarika, general secretary of Jyotirupa, said that the drama festival is organised as a tribute to Singhapurush RG Baruah, the architect of modern Assam. “Apart from his other initiatives in the fields of sports and journalism, RG Baruah contributed immensely to the field of culture including theatre. Through this fest, we aim at presenting some of the best plays as a treat to theatre lovers,” Hazarika added.