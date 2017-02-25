



The Shishumar Class Submarines are Type 209 German HDW submarines based at Western Naval Command, Mumbai.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara, and the 16th Course of Naval Academy, Commander Saloi has been in service for 18 years and he has served onboard both the EKM class submarines and in all the four Type 209 SSK class German submarines.

“Since my school days, I had always nursed an ambition to join the Indian Armed Forces with the sole motto to serve the nation. With my dream coming to reality now, Assam can take pride in the fact that I am the first Assamese naval officer from the State to have been selected to command a frontline submarine and we hope many more Assamese officers will get the same honour. Also, I look forward to delivering my duties ably during my tenure,” Commander Pranab Saloi said.

Son of Sachindra Nath Saloi and Chaneki Prova Saloi of Geetanagar, Guwahati, Commander Saloi joined the submarine arm of the Indian Navy in 2001.