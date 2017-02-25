Addressing an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh’ Gonda district, which is close to the Indo-Nepal border, he touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the findings showed it was a “conspiracy”.

“The Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border... Gonda is adjoining Nepal,” he said.

“If the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda,” Modi asked people as he exhorted them to vote for the BJP.

“Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism, only then we can do anything good for Gonda,” he said, adding, “there should not be any mistake in this election... Be it the SP or the BSP, not a single seat should go to them...” – PTI