In total, the rice fallow area to be tapped for growing pulses and oilseeds under double- cropping extends to 10.40 lakh hectares – the break-up being 50 per cent medium land, 35 per cent low land and 15 per cent very low land. The total sali area in the State is 18.80 lakh hectares, which again is 67 per cent of the State’s net cropped area.

“The objective behind the programme is to utilise the fallow land and enhance production of different crops, and at the same time ensure better remuneration for the farmers. Many of our farmers keep their fields idle once the sali (winter) paddy is harvested, whereas switching over to double or multiple-cropping can earn them rich dividends,” sources in the Agriculture Department told The Assam Tribune.

According to agriculture scientists, double cropping also helps enhance soil quality and once the farmers start growing pulses and oilseeds, the same plot will have more soil nutrients for paddy cultivation as well.

The cost of the Targeting Rice Fallow Area (TRFA) in eastern India project is Rs 15 crore, with the Centre providing Rs 13.5 crore. The Centre has already released the first instalment of Rs 7.50 crore.

Sources added that the strategy to achieve the target involved vertical expansion of production through productivity enhancement. “For this, we are promoting soil health management through application of lime, micronutrients (zinc, borax), application of balanced dose of chemical fertilizers, seed and varietal replacement, irrigation at critical crop growth stages and mechanised tillage operation for timely sowing besides relay cropping (rice-pea/lentil/lathyrus) and intercropping (mustard-lentil),” he said.

Demonstrations are also being organised among the farmers for popularising the campaign.

The large number of small and marginal farmers that constitute 85.6 per cent of the State’s total farmer population, however, is a constraint, as they find it difficult to procure inputs at hundred per cent cost on their own in advance in order to avail the subsidy through direct bank transfer (DBT) later on.

“The DBT system is not yet fully operational in the State but we are trying to streamline the system and the Government of India officials are assisting us to make it fully operational,” sources said.

As of now, the annual yield of pulses in the State is 1,07,571 MT (2015-16) across a total cultivation area of 1,42,170 hectares. The average productivity is 757 kg per hectare. The annual oilseeds production is 2,15,194 MT across a total cultivation area of 3,10,134 hectares. The average productivity is 694 kg per hectare.