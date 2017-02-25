According to an official release by the Assam Government, the Union minister announced setting up of new PSKs in the State during a discussion with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here.

“On request from the Chief Minister, Singh assured him that the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) will set up passport seva kendras at Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Diphu soon,” it added.

Singh said the MEA will extend all required support to maximise the presence of PSKs in Assam and accordingly, such centres will be opened at district head post offices initially. “Apart from MEA personnel, such centres will be manned by staff of the postal department with technical support from TCS,” Singh said.

Keeping in view of the hardship faced by the people of Northeast while availing visas for travelling abroad, Sonowal requested the Union minister to take measures for setting up of consulates in Assam.

The duo also discussed about the potential of Assam to be the gateway to Southeast Asia and strategies to implement the Act East Policy to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationship with neighbouring nations.

The Chief Minister offered to host the next ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ in Assam to showcase the State and give a fillip to its initiatives to promote the region in global arena, the statement said. – PTI