

Adam Purinton, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani Adam Purinton, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, working at GPS-maker Garmin headquarters in Olathe, died of bullet injuries in a hospital.

His Indian colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured when the 51-year-old man went on a shooting spree after hurling racial slurs following an altercation on Wednesday night.

A third person, an American man identified as Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene also received injuries in the firing in Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

The shooter, Adam Purinton, reportedly got into an argument with the victims in the terms of racism, and shouted “get out of my country”, “terrorist” before shooting them.

Purinton reportedly provoked them into an argument asking about their presence and work in his country, and how they are better than him. Police said Purinton left the bar after the argument and then returned with a gun and shot the three men while patrons were watching a basketball game on TV.

The shooter was arrested yesterday, five hours after the incident and charged with murder and attempted murder. – PTI